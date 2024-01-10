Man almost hit by out-of-control car while checking mail in Fresno, California | Video

A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail on Tuesday in California.

Ruben Almaraz shared a shocking video of the close call just after 4:30 p.m. in southeast Fresno, California.

The video captures two cars colliding in an intersection, sending one of the vehicles skidding toward Almaraz.

RELATED: Body camera video released of Indiana rescue of man stuck for days under I-94

He was able to jump out of the way before being struck.

Ruben told ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN one woman was taken to a hospital after the crash.