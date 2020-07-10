race in america

Racist rant: Man resigns as CEO after calling Fresno bartender racial slur

The Out of the Barrel bartender says Jason Wood repeatedly refused to wear a mask, so when they cut him off she got a little worried and started recording.
By
FRESNO, Calif. -- WARNING: Some parts of this story and some language may be disturbing to some readers.

A business traveler spewed an angry, racist rant at a Fresno bartender who cut him off this week and now he's facing consequences.

EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped SF tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant shares what happened
EMBED More News Videos

Waitress Gennica Cochran, who stopped Solid8 CEO Michael Lofthouse's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant, spoke exclusively to ABC7 News on "what needed to be done" and is now urging others to do the same.



"I'm leaving," Jason Wood said during his angry exchange with the calm bartender. "Don't worry about me. Don't worry about me, Saudi Arabia."

"What did you say?" asked Rebecca Hernandez, the bartender. "What did you say to me? I'm Saudi Arabian?"

"You're f***ing stupid like they are," Wood said.

Hernandez says she's used to getting questions about her ethnicity at work, but on Tuesday a guy who got it all wrong aimed an aggressive rant at her.

"Honestly, that was the worst day in more than 10 years of being in the industry," she said. "The worst day I've had, and there have been some days."

Hernandez says Jason Wood was drunk and difficult at Out of the Barrel.

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man speaks out after woman tells his family 'you can't be in this country'
EMBED More News Videos

An Asian American family from the East Bay is processing the events that happened while on a hike near Mt. Tam on July 4th, when a woman confronted them and told them repeatedly they "can't be in this country."



He had repeatedly refused to wear a mask even when he came inside, so when they cut him off she got a little worried and started recording.

"I know you're not smart enough," he said to her. "You're a dark-haired dumbass, sand n***** mother f***** and that's fine."

Santa Clara University psychologist Dr. Thomas Plante tells us everybody has implicit biases - including some based on race or ethnicity or social status.

"So it's not just like we've got the good guys and the bad guys out there," Dr. Plante said. "It's just that how do we all deal with our implicit bias in a way so that we can behave appropriately and reasonably and treat people with some respect and compassion."

Wood has come to realize the lack of respect he showed Hernandez and sent our sister station Action News an apology for her.

VIDEO: What motivates a 'Karen'? Experts weigh in on popular term
EMBED More News Videos

You've probably heard the term 'Karen' to describe someone who uses privilege to get their way at the expense of others. Experts weigh in on the popular term and what might motivate these people.



"My words were unacceptable," he texted a reporter. "I am both embarrassed and saddened that I demonstrated this behavior. They were a result of being physically impaired, frustrated, and stupid. They are not representative of my personal beliefs or those of my company."

His company wiped its social media pages clean and isn't answering its phones anymore. On their website the following statement was posted: "Due to recent events, Actionable Insights is announcing the resignation of Mr. Jason Wood as our Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This is a direct result of his recent unacceptable actions which are not representative of our core values.During this time of progressive social change, we are committed to ensure our company embodies a spirit of equality and respect for all people. On behalf of Mr. Wood and Actionable Insights, we extend our deepest apologies. It is our hope that we can move forward, and our reputation for integrity and excellence will navigate us through this difficult time."

Another company with the same name changed its website to tell people Wood doesn't work for them and they condemn his behavior.

Hundreds of people have signed a change.org petition to remove Wood as CEO of Actionable Insights.

VIDEO: Man fired after blocking Latino man from entering his own apartment building
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco man found himself blocked from entering his own apartment complex parking garage by a couple who is caught on camera and later seen what appears to be assaulting a bystander who jumped in to help.



Hernandez does want him to pay a price for it. That's why she posted the video.

But she doesn't support a mob mentality.

She wants people to look inward and try to get rid of their prejudices.

"It's not about 'Let's ruin Jason's life altogether and burn him to the ground,'" she said. "Let's use this as a platform and an experience so we can all learn and grow together collectively and be better."

Dr. Plante says people who are angry and frustrated don't often think about the consequences of a racist rant - especially if they're drunk - but both he and Hernandez hope seeing the ugly side of humanity will remind us all to lean on our inner angels instead of the demons.

TOWN HALL: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
EMBED More News Videos

Watch ABC7's hour-long discussion about the importance of allyship in our communities, "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoface maskcontroversial videoracismcaught on videofresnorace in americacaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
LIVE: New UC President Michael Drake shares vision for education system
LIVE: Thurmond hosts task force on education funding
Army agrees to probe into handling of Vanessa Guillen case
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season
Show More
2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Knightsen
Berkeley proposes eliminating police from traffic stops, enforcement
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
National Police Assoc. urges Palo Alto to remove fugitive from BLM mural
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
More TOP STORIES News