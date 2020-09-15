Frida Kahlo exhibit finally reopening at San Francisco's de Young Museum

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The de Young Museum announced it is reopening next week and on display is an exhibit of famed Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.
The museum received a generous loan from the Museo Frida Kahlo, Coyoacán, Ciudad de México, México.
Museum-goers will be able to see over a hundred of Frida Kahlo's personal belongings, as well as photographs in her younger days.
The exhibit introduces her family and her life.
Hillary Olcott, associate curator, de Young Museum explains the art was placed on the wall, then the pandemic began.
"Nobody had seen the exhibition except for myself and a few of my colleagues, and we're really excited to finally be able to share it with the rest of the Bay Area," said Olcott.
The exhibit features a trove of possessions that had been locked up for 50 years, her jewelry, and her vibrant ensembles. Frida blended different styles to make her own, what is now an iconic look.
There are a number of remarkable portraits that span her artistic career, including the double portrait of Frida and Diego Rivera.
A number of her lesser know works are also on view, like some amazing still lifes she painted, inspired by her house.
The exhibit opens next week and visitors will be limited to 25 percent of normal capacity. Masks will be required.
