'It's overwhelming': Bay Area funeral homes nearly triple capacity amid surge of COVID-19 deaths

"It's very concerning," said Dan Duggan of Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. "We've gone from 10 to over 30 COVID-related deaths in the last month."
Back in March, Duggan doubled the facility's storage to prepare for the surge.
RELATED: COVID: California funeral homes run out of space as pandemic rages
"Thank god we did," Duggan said. "During the first nine months we were wondering if it was totally necessary and it was definitely 100% necessary."
Even with the additional space, Duggan's capacity is already at 80%.
It's the busiest time the family-run business has seen in their more than 50 year history.
"We're just starting to see the Christmas holiday surge and I'm sure there's going to be an additional surge following New Year's," Duggan said.
I-TEAM: California doctor says hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines sitting in warehouses, potential of being wasted
Mr. Duggan is accommodating families with safe outdoor services where pews are spaced six feet apart. He's served entire families who tested positive for COVID after losing their loved one to the virus.
"This is much more dangerous at this stage than any other stage since March," Duggan said.
Robert Gordon, president of Cypress Lawn Funeral Home in Colma, agrees. The combined total capacity of his facility has spike to 80%.
"Last month, we doubled the number that we normally see," he said. "This month, we will do four to five times the number of services for families who've been affected by COVID-19."
In March, Gordon purchased two storage units that can accommodate an additional 100 bodies.
RELATED: 'Doses delayed': Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across California
"Up until November we really didn't use them at all," Gordon said. "But, now we are starting to use both containers to help us through this time."
According to Gordon, several smaller funeral homes across the Bay Area have reached full capacity unable to accommodate families.
"We have been able to step in to help," said Gordon. "We are working our hardest."
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic