GoFundMe set up for pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Oakley while on break

OAKLEY, Calif. -- The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified the pizza delivery driver who was shot and killed Wednesday in Oakley as he was taking a break from delivering pizzas.

Gabriel Stewart, 24, of Oakley was killed while parked in a car in front of his home.

The shooting was reported at 4:52 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane, where officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Our officers arrived, they noticed that a male had sustained at least two gunshot wounds," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard to ABC7.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a vehicle pulled up alongside Gabriel's car and someone inside shot the victim at close range, then fled west on Rutherford Lane before turning north onto Vintage Parkway, police said.

The victim's mother unknowingly watched her son get shot, Chief Beard said in a press release.

"There is absolutely zero excuse for what happened tonight. When you consider the victim's family witnessed this act and when you take into account the time of year we are in, it makes this all that more sad," Beard said.

The search continues for the person or people responsible for Stewart's death, authorities said. Oakley police haven't commented if this was a targeted shooting.

GoFundMe confirmed to ABC7 on Saturday a fundraiser was set up for Stewart.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police dispatch at (925) 625-8060 or to contact Detective Dombrouski at (925) 325-6670 or dombrouski@ci.oakley.ca.us.

