Search continues for suspects in fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Contra Costa County, the search continues for the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Oakley.

According to Oakley police, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the 24-year-old man was on break from delivering pizzas and parked in front of his house on the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside him, a passenger got out and shot him multiple times.

"Our officers arrived, they noticed that a male had sustained at least two gunshot wounds," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.

The victim's mother was inside the house at the time of the shooting. She heard the shots, came out and saw her son suffering from gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, Svetlana Zack dropped off flowers at the home.

"It is just awful. I feel scared. I feel terrible. But mostly, I am hurting for this family that lost a son right before Christmas. I can't even imagine," says Zack.

She doesn't know the family, but they live across from her children's school. As a member of the community, she says the community needs to show up for this family.

"This was a shocking event. And we are all shaken up. But we are going to show up for this family like we do, and support each other the best we can," says Zack.

Tay Lutunataboa lives within walking distance from the school, which his 4-year-old goes to.

"It is a little dangerous, especially for our little ones, that go to school there. It is kind of concerning that it was kind of at their school. Glad there was no school or anything like that," says Lutunataboa.

Oakley police haven't commented if this was a targeted shooting. And, still don't have a description of any suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police dispatch at (925) 625-8060 or to contact Detective Dombrouski at (925) 325-6670 or dombrouski@ci.oakley.ca.us.

