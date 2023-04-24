New Millbrae mixed-development could provide solutions to Bay Area's biggest problems

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- Cities across the Bay Area are always grappling with how to solve the tough issues involving housing, transit and community. The City of Millbrae believes they have the answer: The Gateway at Millbrae Station. A mixed-use development featuring office spaces, shopping and 400 units of housing - 25% of which is affordable. Another part of what makes this place so special is where it's built - on a former BART parking lot.

Steps from the BART and Caltrain station, about a mile down the road from San Francisco International Airport and right in the heart of the gateway to the Bay Area, is the City of Millbrae. City leaders believe it will only help the Bay Area meet sustainability and environmental goals. This project faced years of backlash from the community with concern about how this big complex may change their small town view. However, Mayor Ann Schneider believes the mix of the new with the old will only benefit the community.

MORE: San Jose City Council to vote on VTA transit land for more affordable housing in Bay Area

"People perceive themselves in small towns as one or two stories," Mayor Schneider said. "So, when you go above one or two stories, that's a lot for people to accept. So, what I am hoping with the building is built, the tenants are moving in, that we make this a truly exciting and go-to place. Our residents will see that it's going to work."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live