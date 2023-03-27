Genentech to close South SF production facility, lay off more than 250 employees: report

Biotech drug manufacturer Genentech announced it is closing its South San Francisco production facility.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Biotech drug manufacturer Genentech announced it is closing its production facility at South San Francisco.

The company says it will also lay off about 265 employees who work there.

Plans to wrap up operations in South San Francisco have been in the works for 15 years, SF Gate reports.

The company is now in the last stages of that plan.

Genentech has made medicine at the facility for the last 40 years.

It has another Bay Area location in Vacaville, according to its website.

