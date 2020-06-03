george w. bush

George W. Bush releases rare public statement on George Floyd protests

He called threats toward African American protesters "a shocking failure."
DALLAS -- Former President George W. Bush criticized any effort to squelch protests of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his office in Dallas, the former Republican president said he and wife Laura Bush "are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."



Bush did not refer specifically toward President Donald Trump, but he called the harassment and threats toward African American protesters "a shocking failure."

"It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future. ... Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America - or how it becomes a better place," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldgeorge w. bush
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE W. BUSH
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD chief apologizes for statement about officer's possible misconduct at protest
Family-owned pharmacy already hurting during COVID-19 hit by looters in SJ
Fatal Vallejo officer-involved shooting following Monday night looting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in San Jose
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: Solano Co. requests assistance from National Guard
How 2 Oakland teens mobilized 15,000 to protest
San Jose protester, ACLU voice concerns over Bay Area curfews
Show More
SF nonprofit reinvents summer camp for kids during pandemic
Some Bay Area school districts vow to continue feeding students through summer
Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
More TOP STORIES News