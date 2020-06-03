George Floyd

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During this difficult time, ABC7 will be hosting a live hour-long conversation about the issues of race and equality.

Our panel represents a diverse range of voices, from civil rights to education, community and culture, each of them working to help build a better Bay Area.

ABC7 stands with our black colleagues, audience and every ally of the black community. This is the fourth Live and interactive local news special about race since the COVID-19 shelter in place order.

You can watch "ABC7 Listens: From Anger to Action, a Bay Area Conversation" Thursday at 4 p.m., on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

