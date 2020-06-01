San Jose, Walnut Creek, SF under curfew after George Floyd protests turn violent with looting, vandalism

The order requires everyone within the city to stay home from the designated times.
San Francisco
The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 and remains in effect until further notice.
Officials say the order requires everyone within the City of San Francisco to stay home from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Those exempt from the curfew are first responders, essential city service employees, people seeking medical attention, credentialed media and people experiencing homelessness. For more information, residents are urged to call 311 or see the mayor's website here.
We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020
People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.
The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.
We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home.
San Jose
The curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday, May 31 for the next seven days or until further notice.
There will be exceptions to the curfew that allow essential activities to continue, such as for the media, medical service providers and others. The city has also proclaimed a local emergency to address the civil unrest. See more information here.
June 1, 2020
Walnut Creek
The curfew started at 6 p.m. on Sunday. There was no further information
Due to civil unrest in the Broadway Plaza area, the City of Walnut Creek is establishing a curfew, effective at 6:00pm today & asking all businesses downtown to close immediately. Please ensure your doors are locked & secured. Please call 9-1-1 only in the event of an emergency— Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) June 1, 2020
