George Floyd

San Jose, Walnut Creek, SF under curfew after George Floyd protests turn violent with looting, vandalism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three locations in the Bay Area have implemented citywide curfews after violent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. This includes San Francisco, San Jose and Walnut Creek.

The order requires everyone within the city to stay home from the designated times.

San Francisco


The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 and remains in effect until further notice.

Officials say the order requires everyone within the City of San Francisco to stay home from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor says citywide curfew is 'absolutely necessary' amid protests

Those exempt from the curfew are first responders, essential city service employees, people seeking medical attention, credentialed media and people experiencing homelessness. For more information, residents are urged to call 311 or see the mayor's website here.


San Jose


The curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday, May 31 for the next seven days or until further notice.

RELATED: San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days, declares local emergency

There will be exceptions to the curfew that allow essential activities to continue, such as for the media, medical service providers and others. The city has also proclaimed a local emergency to address the civil unrest. See more information here.


Walnut Creek


The curfew started at 6 p.m. on Sunday. There was no further information

WATCH LIVE: Walnut Creek PD issues curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza


Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscowalnut creeksan josecrimebay areaprotestlootinggeorge floydcurfew
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
Walnut Creek PD issues curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza
GEORGE FLOYD
Mostly peaceful protest in Brooklyn day after more than 100 arrested
LIVE: SF curfew in effect, George Floyd protest ongoing in SF
George Floyd protests escalate again in NYC
Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful George Floyd protesters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF curfew in effect, George Floyd protest ongoing in SF
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
Walnut Creek PD issues curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza
Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful George Floyd protesters
Cleanup underway after looters hit East Bay businesses
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
Show More
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
SFPD chief recalls time as Los Angeles police officer during 1992 Rodney King riots
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
More TOP STORIES News