George Floyd Protests: Benicia police officers kneel alongside protesters

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents in Benicia held a peaceful protest on Sunday.
Officers took a knee as the crowd held a moment of silence for George Floyd. They then shook hands with some of the protesters.
Officers stressed that they would allow for a peaceful protest.
