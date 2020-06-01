George Floyd

George Floyd Protests: Benicia police officers kneel alongside protesters

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents in Benicia held a peaceful protest on Sunday.

Officers took a knee as the crowd held a moment of silence for George Floyd. They then shook hands with some of the protesters.

Officers stressed that they would allow for a peaceful protest.

