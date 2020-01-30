Super Bowl 2020: 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- Even Super Bowl players get starstruck! Most people know by now that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a huge WWE fan, so meeting The Rock in Miami was major for him.On Opening Night on Monday, Kittle says he was taken by surprise when he heard Dwayne Johnson was the one introducing him to a backstage event at Marlin's Park."I was like, 'Oh what!?' and turned around and all the sudden he's chest to chest with me."Kittle says he was "really big and really sweaty," and greeted him with a "What's up, Brother?"At that point, the WWE fanatic was totally starstruck."It took me about 20 minutes to calm down and recover after that," he said.Not only did he get to meet one of his favorite celebrities, he got a sneak-peek sampling of The Rock's new tequila which isn't available until March.We asked him to grade it on a scale of one to ten."Delicious."Not a number, but we'll take it George.