San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila

By Julianne Herrera
MIAMI (KGO) -- Even Super Bowl players get starstruck! Most people know by now that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a huge WWE fan, so meeting The Rock in Miami was major for him.

RELATED: The Rock wishes super fan George Kittle luck ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs

On Opening Night on Monday, Kittle says he was taken by surprise when he heard Dwayne Johnson was the one introducing him to a backstage event at Marlin's Park.

"I was like, 'Oh what!?' and turned around and all the sudden he's chest to chest with me."

Kittle says he was "really big and really sweaty," and greeted him with a "What's up, Brother?"

At that point, the WWE fanatic was totally starstruck.

"It took me about 20 minutes to calm down and recover after that," he said.

RELATED: 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army service member

Not only did he get to meet one of his favorite celebrities, he got a sneak-peek sampling of The Rock's new tequila which isn't available until March.

We asked him to grade it on a scale of one to ten.

"Delicious."

Not a number, but we'll take it George.

UPDATE: The Rock responded! Check out his message to Kittle here.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49ersnflbuzzworthysuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & worldthe rockwwefun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News