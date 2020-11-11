baseball

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder sues Oracle Park over concussion-related injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Jonathan "Mac" Williamson filed suit Tuesday against the owner and operator of Oracle Park.

The case arises from the concussion-related injuries Williams suffered when he stumbled over the left field bullpen mound then slammed into the padded wall while trying to catch a foul ball in April of 2018.

Williamson says his life hasn't been the same since suffering the injury, which he claims ended his career.

RELATED: Predicting offseason moves for all 30 MLB teams

"Everybody's career ends at some point, but to have it taken from me because the mounds, the bullpens mounds were unnecessarily placed on the field, is very hard to cope with," said Williamson.

The Giants moved the bullpens from foul territory to behind the center field wall before this past season.

RELATED: Nationals make their pitch to President-elect Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball

The team issued a statement saying Williamson's claims shouldn't be resolved through courts, but through "the collectively-bargained grievance process and the workers' compensation system."

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballoraclelawsuitsportsconcussion
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Buster Posey surprises girl who lost baseball cards in wildfire
CAL FIRE, SJ man help replace CA girl's baseball card collection
Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 test appointments pre-Thanksgiving hard to come by
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
SF rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
The 2 CA counties with very high COVID-19 rates
Newborns don't appear to get severe COVID-19, study suggests
Show More
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
South Bay reacts to Supreme Court hearing on Obamacare
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
NY schoolgirls celebrate Kamala Harris win with empowering poem
Kitten stuck inside wall rescued by firefighters in Australia
More TOP STORIES News