Group moves forward with plans to host garlic festival in Stockton; not related to Gilroy event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man who runs the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival says he's moving forward with plans for a new garlic festival.He's planning to hold it Aug.13-14 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.The Gilroy Garlic Festival called off this year's event, citing financial challenges. But it says Stockton is not the successor of their event.Promoter Tony Noceti told ABC7 that he tried to reach the Gilroy organizers but they didn't call back."I have open arms inviting everyone who was involved with the Gilroy Garlic Festival. I want all their vendors and their community support and everybody quit fussing over this and make this a great event again," said Noceti.Noceti says he's planning to bring the festival back to our area, but exactly where, he couldn't say yet.