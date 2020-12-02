'Help a Mother Out' with Oakland-based nonprofit that provides diapers to new moms

The average monthly diaper bill is $80 to $100, yet diapers are not covered by federal assistance programs.
DAY OF GIVING: Here's how to help in your community
As such, moms facing financial struggles often have to choose before food and a clean diaper for their baby.
Seeing that need, two Bay Area moms started a nonprofit in 2009.
Oakland-based Help a Mother Out works to improve baby and family well-being by increasing access to diapers for families in need.
In addition to running the San Francisco Diaper Bank, the nation's first publicly funded diaper bank, Help a Mother Out distributes diapers to families in need through its Bay Area Diaper Bank program. The organization has raised and distributed 2 million diapers since its founding.
GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to
Help a Mother Out founder Lisa Truong says COVID-19 has made their mission more urgent.
"We have significantly expanded its distribution of free diapers across the Bay Area to meet the dramatic increase in need as families face the economic fallout of COVID-19," said Truong.
Right now, its goal is to raise $50,000 before Dec. 31 and the board is offering limited gift matching dollar for dollar.
If you would like to make a donation to Help a Mother Out or want more information about the program head to their Facebook page or website.
Free Diapers! Tomorrow, we are hosting a drive thru diaper pickup with @helpamotherout for Calfresh and Calworks families in the 94124 area. Please RSVP: https://t.co/CuCyJrf5AY #SF pic.twitter.com/xjswXMGCzP— San Francisco Human Services Agency (@SFHumanServices) October 2, 2020
Hey #sanfrancisco, who needs FREE diapers? We are in the #Bayview intersection of Mendell and Newcomb (MAP 👉🏾 Bayview Opera House) We will be here until 1pm, sizes 1-6 available. Come on down. #hunterspoint #mission pic.twitter.com/1duv41EWIW— Help a Mother Out ® (@helpamotherout) October 3, 2020