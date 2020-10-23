Glass Fire

Family calls search for missing pig a 'beacon of hope' after losing home to Glass Fire

The family escaped barely an hour before the flames arrived. They did not return for two days, and found no sign of Piggy Smalls.
By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Sonoma County, the smoke and flames are finally gone after the Glass Fire, but so much work remains, along with questions about missing one loved ones -- We're talking about pets.

"That is a spring picture. He is a bit less fat in the fall," said Sarah Drlik as she showed us a pet missing poster of Piggy Smalls, a 100-pound pot-bellied pig.

On Sept. 27, the fire started about a mile away from their home on Erkand Road, and advanced. The family packed up quickly, but Piggy resisted and ran off.

"When is the last time you saw him?" we asked.

"As we were driving away. It's as if he had made up his mind."

The family escaped barely an hour before the flames arrived. They did not return for two days, and found no sign of Piggy Smalls.

Since then, the Drliks have searched hillsides and creek beds for their beloved pig that played with the dog, liked to cuddle up and snuggle, and occasionally wandered through the forest. For that last reason, especially, the family clings to hope.

"I think he is still out here," said Sarah.

Which led to the hundreds of signs placed by a family that lost its home, and must rebuild.

"This is putting one foot in front of the other," says Sarah. "I think looking for Piggy Smalls is a beacon of hope for us. A house is memories. But Piggie is a sentient being with a personality."

Sarah still uses the present tense when speaking about Piggy Smalls.

"He really likes belly rubs, treats. We love him very much," she said.

Still missing near Erland Road and St. Helena Roads, Sarah believes, is their pot-bellied pig, roughly 100 pounds. If you've ever lost a pet, you understand completely.

"So when does this end?" we asked.

"When we find Piggy. One way or another."

