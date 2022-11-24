GLIDE holds annual Thanksgiving meal celebration in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- GLIDE's annual Thanksgiving celebration will help those who can't put food on the table this holiday.

The nice tablecloths, centerpieces and decorations are up and they are getting ready for their Thanksgiving Day celebrations soon.

They held a free breakfast at 7 a.m and will host their Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.

ABC7 caught up with the GLIDE crew Wednesday as they packed pies, sliced bread and got the turkey and all the fixings ready.

They're expecting to serve more than 2,000 meals in the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin District.

GLIDE'S Chief Finance and Operating Officer tells ABC7 News they go the extra mile to make the day special for those they serve.

"I think a lot of people struggle during the holidays.. but for the people that we serve, I mean they are facing the challenges of extreme poverty, homelessness, mental health and drug use disorders... the economy, we have people coming to us now that we may not have seen in the past because of what's going on with the economy, with inflation, you know...the different changes there," said Jean Cooper.

Volunteers are helping make all this happen. They're serving the Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to come -- it's on the 300 block of Ellis Street.

