Go behind the scenes of 'High School Musical' in ABC special

Calling all Wildcats!! A special telecast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is airing on local ABC stations.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special" takes viewers to the 2005 set of Disney Channel's original "High School Musical" movie.

The special includes "Zac Cam" footage recorded by Zac Efron with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Olesya Rulin.

Actor Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans in the original movies, also has advice for the new cast and an announcement about the Dec. 27 episode. Plus, actor Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth, and Disney Legend Kenny Ortega share their Wildcat experiences.

The special puts a spotlight on "the start of something new" by highlighting 2019 music recordings for original and new songs and the iconic locations inside Salt Lake City's East High.

The special airs will be presented as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 14
  • 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC11 Raleigh
  • 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC30 Fresno
  • 6:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 Los Angeles

    • Friday, Dec. 20
  • The special comes to Disney+

    • Wednesday, Dec. 25
  • 12:00 p.m. ET on 6ABC Philadelphia
  • 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 San Francisco

    • Saturday, Dec. 28
  • 10:30 a.m. CT on ABC13 Houston
  • 4:30 p.m. CT on ABC7 Chicago
  • 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC7 New York


    • New episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere Fridays, only on Disney+.
    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
    California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
    Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
    Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade
    AccuWeather forecast: Fog then showers today
    Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose
    WATCH IN 60: 'Noose' seen on Christmas tree, new SMART train stops, giant wheel coming to SF
    Show More
    13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
    SMART Train opening new stations in Larkspur, Novato
    Shop early! Christmas tree shortage means surging prices
    Pier 39 business blames homeless, dirty streets for revenue loss
    Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery
    More TOP STORIES News