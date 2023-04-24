Holy bleat! Herd of weed-eating wayward goats stops traffic in SF's Marina District

A herd of weed-eating goats, escaped their enclosure and halted traffic along a busy San Francisco street Thursday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A herd of weed-eating goats, escaped their enclosure and halted traffic along a busy San Francisco street Thursday afternoon...and it was all caught on camera!

Dog walker Steven Hing shared video with ABC7, showing one of his client's dogs whimpering and whining while walking near Francisco Park on Thursday afternoon.

Turns out the pooch was responding to the sight of several dozen working goats, crossing Bay Street and even stopping at a stop sign!

The herd of about 35 from City Grazing were clearing poison oak and invasive plants from the park when an unknown person cut a hole into their enclosure. Genevive Church, the executive director of City Grazing says the goats then became agitated and confused making their way down toward the water, then back up the hill again.

She thanks the city's Parks and Rec department and SFPD for their help wrangling the group of natural weed-killers back to safety. Since the organization uses "rewards based training" Church says an employee of City Goats was able to lure the herd back to safety with a bale of hay.

ABC7 was told the goats are all healthy and happy and were spotted relaxing in the sunshine Sunday.

