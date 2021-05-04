Society

ABC7's Dion Lim makes Gold House's list of 100 Most Impactful Asians

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Bay Area women are in the national spotlight as Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month kicks off.

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim and Vice President Kamala Harris are being recognized for their achievement and eminence in activism.

Gold House, a nonprofit collective of API cultural leaders, revealed its list Monday of the 100 Most Impactful Asians of the Year.


Gold House linked Dion's biography to highlight her work as a journalist.

"Dion is passionate about amplifying voices of color and had led the charge in shedding light on the hate and assaults targeting Asian Americans in the Bay Area. Her work has resonated across the country on ABC News Live, Nightline, Good Morning America, and 20/20. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors also recently awarded Dion for her dedication to reporting on discrimination and xenophobia toward Asian Americans and the Black communities."

RELATED: Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says

Vice President Harris is being honored in the Activism, Advocacy and Politics category:


"The daughter of parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica to Oakland, California, she graduated from Howard University with a degree in political science and economics and from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. She is the first woman, the first Black American, the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President, and the highest-ranking female official in United States history."

The A100 List honors the most impactful Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders in culture every May.

"A1s are recognized as the most impactful APIs in their category. Honorees are the individuals who have had the single most impact within their respective industry over the last year," posted Gold House on its website.
