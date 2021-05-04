ABC7's Dion Lim makes Gold House's list of 100 Most Impactful Asians

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim and Vice President Kamala Harris are being recognized for their achievement and eminence in activism.
Gold House, a nonprofit collective of API cultural leaders, revealed its list Monday of the 100 Most Impactful Asians of the Year.
Introducing the A1 of Media & Journalism from our 2021 A100 List, @dionlimtv!— GOLD HOUSE (@goldhouseco) May 3, 2021
Click the link in our bio to learn more about our A1s and our #A100 List Honorees! #GoldMedal #GoldExcellence #AsianExcellence pic.twitter.com/bz5O2IQBll
Gold House linked Dion's biography to highlight her work as a journalist.
"Dion is passionate about amplifying voices of color and had led the charge in shedding light on the hate and assaults targeting Asian Americans in the Bay Area. Her work has resonated across the country on ABC News Live, Nightline, Good Morning America, and 20/20. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors also recently awarded Dion for her dedication to reporting on discrimination and xenophobia toward Asian Americans and the Black communities."
Vice President Harris is being honored in the Activism, Advocacy and Politics category:
Introducing the A1 of Activism, Advocacy, & Politics from our 2021 A100 List, @vp @kamalaharris!— GOLD HOUSE (@goldhouseco) May 3, 2021
Click the link in our bio to learn more about our A1s and our #A100 List Honorees! #GoldMedal #GoldExcellence #AsianExcellence pic.twitter.com/XYcjsqSf6p
"The daughter of parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica to Oakland, California, she graduated from Howard University with a degree in political science and economics and from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. She is the first woman, the first Black American, the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President, and the highest-ranking female official in United States history."
The A100 List honors the most impactful Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders in culture every May.
"A1s are recognized as the most impactful APIs in their category. Honorees are the individuals who have had the single most impact within their respective industry over the last year," posted Gold House on its website.
Being Asian American & Pacific Islander is a constant pull between affirmation and adversity. Between calling this country home and not feeling welcome. We built the #A100 to affirm and keep us together. We’ve always been here—and will continue to be in our quest to belong. pic.twitter.com/65zJbRS5l5— GOLD HOUSE (@goldhouseco) May 3, 2021