Gold House Holiday Sale aims to support AAPI entrepreneurs and businesses

It's an organization working to ensure Asian-American representation and visibility amid rising attacks against the community.
It started with entertainment, and has since moved into art, advocacy, social impact and business.
RELATED: Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office, shows representation pays off
Its latest effort comes just in time for the holidays, encouraging people to shop local, and shop Asian-American
It's holding the Gold House Holiday Sale, featuring a variety of products from companies led by Asian-American entrepreneurs.
Two such small business owners appeared on ABC7 News "Getting Answers" Thursday, and told anchor Kristen Sze that many Asian-Americans and minority-owned businesses took a disproportional hit during the pandemic, and this effort to support them comes just in time.
RELATED: Andrew Yang, Bing Chen discuss COVID-19 relief for minorities hit hardest by coronavirus pandemic
Nona Lim has an eponymous pan-Asian food line, Nona Lim, inspired by the street food she loved most growing up in Singapore.
When it comes to #noodles, we're obsessed with 2 things 👉 texture & freshness!— Nona Lim (@NonaLimFoods) October 6, 2021
These are our fresh gluten-free Pad See Ew Noodles, perfect for saucy or broth-based dishes, because their larger surface area picks up more flavor 😋
📸 @avocadosandales #nationalnoodleday pic.twitter.com/JEnYzfDMeA
Nona Lim has heat and sip cups in flavors like Coconut Lime Chicken Bone Broth and easy Pad Thai and Teriyaki Ramen stir fry kits.
Erica Liu Williams is the founder of Gr8nola. It's great granola, incorporating the lucky number 8 in Chinese culture in the name.
Liu Williams offers up all-natural ingredients with Asian flavors such as Matcha Vibes, Cinnamon Chai, and Golden Spice.
Both say the mentoring and networking provided by Gold House's efforts are important to ensuring that underrepresented entrepreneurs, especially women of color, are able to grow and thrive.