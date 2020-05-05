Coronavirus Pandemic: Andrew Yang, Bing Chen to discuss All Americans Movement on ABC7's 'Midday Live'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Andrew Yang and digital media pioneer Bing Chen will appear on ABC7's "Midday Live" on Tuesday to discuss the All Americans Movement.The All Americans Movement works as a central destination for the public to fulfill medical supply needs, curb racism and violent actions against minority groups, and support additional independent companies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.We'll also be catching up with Yang to see what he's been up to and how he's continuing his push to send more money to Americans.