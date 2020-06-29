golden gate bridge

Golden Gate Bridge toll to increase starting July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden Gate Bridge tolls and Golden Gate Ferry and Transit fares will increase this week.

Starting July 1, the FasTrak Account rate will increase $0.35 from $7.35 to $7.70, the Pay-As-You-Go rate (includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments) will increase $0.20 from $8.20 to $8.40, the Toll Invoice rate will increase $0.35 from $8.35 to $8.70, and the carpool rate will increase $0.35 from $5.35 to $5.70. Multi-axle vehicle toll rates will also increase.

The increases are part of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District five-year toll and transit fare programs. Because of declines in traffic and transit ridership, the District also needs to close an $87 million gap between its projected revenues and expenses over the next twelve months.

