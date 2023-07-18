What's next for legendary 140-acre Golden Gate Fields horse racing track?

As news broke that Golden Gate Fields is closing later this year, we looked into what could possibly take over its 140-acre parcel of land.

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) -- As news circulated that the legendary Golden Gate Fields horseracing track would be shutting down for good later this year, all eyes turned to the city of Albany who could have a say in potentially rezoning the 140 acre bay front piece of property.

The track was dark Monday - but visions of what could replace the racetrack were swirling in people's heads- from those who will miss the horse races to those who are celebrating its shutdown. Track owners announced over the weekend that they'll be closing.

"They will be coming up with a plan of what they want to do- if they want to sell. Albany has some say in it if the use of Golden Gate Fields is going to change then the zoning will have to change," said Albany Mayor Aaron Tiedemann.

Right now, the 140 acre parcel of land with the golden gate view is zoned for waterfront recreation.

"The biggest thing that Albany will have a part in is the zoning change and that absolutely will go to voters here and will be a big community discussion," said Tiedemann.

"I think it's really a gift from the gods because it gives the whole region an opportunity to plan for development," said ABC7 News Political Analyst Jackie Speier.

The question is - could it follow in the tracks of Bay Meadows that closed in 2008 and transitioned into a new housing and retail community in San Mateo?

"It was within three years we saw a whole new community arise and I think you're going to see that opportunity as well. You can create a recreational area within Golden Gate Fields area, there's so much you can do. It's really a blank canvas that can be made into something pretty spectacular," said Speier.

Animal rights activists pitched in.

"I would like to see this place turned into some kind of housing for people, it could be turned into a park, maybe it could be turned into an animal sanctuary," Curtis Vollmar with Direct Action Everywhere said.

Berkeley's mayor released a statement writing: "Priority right now must be on ensuring that workers are made whole and supported and that the horses are given proper care and relocation during the closure."

In terms of tax revenue, property taxes will continue to be paid to both city of Albany and the school district once the track closes.

The only thing that's certain is that change is coming and a new chapter will unfold for the prime bay front real estate.

