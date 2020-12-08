Golden State Warriors

Warriors star Draymond Green, rookie James Wiseman test positive for COVID-19

This split image shows Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green (left) and James Wiseman (right). (AP Photos)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two pivotal players for the Golden State Warriors have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Three-time NBA All Star and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green tested positive for COVID-19 along with promising rookie James Wiseman, SOURCE said Monday.

Golden State selected Wiseman second overall in the recent 2020 NBA Draft.

RELATED: Warriors select big man James Wiseman with 2nd pick in NBA Draft

While coach Steve Kerr didn't actually say the two players had positive results, he made it clear they were the only two to miss practice on Day 1 of training camp Monday.

General manager Bob Myers had previously acknowledged two players had tested positive for COVID-19 without providing names and said they would be out at least 10 days before being tested again.

Kerr said Monday on a Zoom with reporters that he couldn't elaborate on what Green and Wiseman were able to do at the moment.

"I'm not allowed to comment. You can make your own deductions. I know it's really tricky,'' Kerr said, adding that he assumed the reporters on the call had "figured out what's happening here.''

Of Green, Kerr said, "When he's ready to go he'll be out there. I'm not worried about Draymond.''

