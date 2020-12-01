Sports

2 Warriors players test positive for COVID-19, GM Bob Myers says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Golden State Warriors players have tested positive for COVID-19, General Manager Bob Myers announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The GM of the Warriors said he couldn't identify which players due to HIPPA rules.

"I don't think this is unexpected with all the guys coming back in from market," Myers said on a conference call with reporters. " Kind of proves the protocols and testing are working. That was the the whole point, to catch these things before they begin. As a result, we've been delayed one day so we're going to start individual workouts tomorrow and then the official kind of camp where they're going to be practicing together is starting on Monday."

