NBA picks Warriors to host 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center

The NBA picks Golden State Warriors to host 2025 All-Star weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) has selected the Golden State Warriors to host the 2025 All-Star Weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon at Chase Center.

Warriors' owner Joe Lacob was joined by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and San Francisco Mayor London Breed to make the major announcement.

Events will be held from Feb. 14-16, 2025. Some will take place at the team's former home in Oakland, California -- including the All-Star Celebrity Game, All-Star practices, the NBA HBCU Classic and the G League Next Up Game.

Chase Center will be the site of the Rising Stars Game on All-Star Friday, the All-Star Saturday Night lineup including the 3-point contest and dunk competition, and the All-Star Game itself on Sunday.

It's the first time in 23 years since the Warriors have hosted the All-Star game.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

