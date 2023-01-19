Warriors assistant coach describes what it was like visiting White House, meeting Pres. Biden

Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser a.k.a "Coach Q" describes what it was like visiting the White House meeting Pres. Biden, Vice President Harris.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors returned to the White House Monday to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.

This was their first visit in seven years, they won the championship in 2017 and 2018 but did not make the trip while President Donald Trump was in office.

Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser a.k.a "Coach Q" joined ABC7 News at 4 p.m. to talk about the visit and what it was like for the team meeting President Joe Biden and Oakland native Vice President Kamala Harris.

Watch full interview in featured media above.

