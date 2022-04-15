Google invests $3.5B in CA projects including plan to revamp Downtown San Jose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4473079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In downtown San Jose, heavy industry makes way for high tech.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Google announced a multi-billion dollar investment to California Thursday including a major project coming to San Jose.Downtown West will be the newest South Bay Google campus aimed at revitalizing the city."I think this is a different path to redevelopment in our city," Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "It's not lead by the government, it's really a collaboration of private sector investment, the city in support and the entire community."The Downtown West project looks to bring new life around the SAP Center with offices, restaurants, entertainment centers and more.Google will create nearly 6,000 construction jobs to build the project. 25,000 more jobs will be available when it is completed with training opportunities so people can fill them.Finally, 4,000 homes will be built, 1,000 of those affordable with rent restriction."I think it's an outstanding example for other companies," Representative Zoe Lofgren said."What we've really come to recognize, particularly through this investment is how a collaboration of private sector investment and the community is really going to bring the people here," Mayor Liccardo said.Google has invested a great deal into the plan to bring the people into San Jose, today they announced they are going further."In 2022, we are going to be investing another $3.5 billion dollars in the state of California," Google President of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker said. "That's growth for our company, but that's also fuel that makes the overall economy grow."A big boost for the South Bay and beyond that includes expansions for offices in Mountain View, new offices in Sunnyvale and a new $500 thousand dollar grant for two San Jose nonprofits - the soon to be built African American Cultural Center and People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH.Just part of the hundreds of millions of dollars invested to build a better South Bay."When they started, people were very anxious, 'what is this going to mean?'," Rep. Lofgren said. "By the time they've finished their plans, every segment of the San Jose world are saying this looks good."