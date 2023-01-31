Sheriff calls for death penalty in Central CA shooting that killed 6; suspects still at large

Many of the victims were family members, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby boy.

The massacre happened the morning of January 16 at a property on Harvest Avenue near Road 68.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty for those responsible for the murders of six people in Goshen earlier this month.

During a news conference Monday, the sheriff confirmed all six victims died of gunshot wounds. He added that 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her baby, 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz, were shot in the head.

No arrests have been made in this case, but Boudreaux believes the shooters have gang ties.

He said that when arrests are made, he would like Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on the death penalty in cases where small children are murdered.

"This should be a death penalty case," Boudreaux said.

There is currently a reward of over $20,000 for any information leading to arrests.

Three people survived the shooting. Two of them were inside a trailer, and the other was inside the house.

Boudreaux has described the attack as a "cartel-like" shooting that was methodical and merciless.

