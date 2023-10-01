With government shutdown averted, Navy says SF Fleet Week can move forward

U.S. Government shutdown has been averted, which means big events like Fleet Week in San Francisco will likely take place.

The Navy is optimistic the Blue Angels will be cleared for takeoff at next week's Fleet Week air show in San Francisco.

"I believe things look a lot better than they did yesterday. We're poised to start Fleet Week, we are ready to go," said U.S. Navy spokesperson Brian O'Rourke.

O'Rourke says a government shutdown would have grounded the Blue Angels and likely diverted Navy Ships headed to San Francisco Bay.

"I have almost 1,000 sailors and Marines about to arrive in San Francisco, ready to participate in Fleet Week," said O'Rourke.

There's some relief in places like Fisherman's Wharf which could have lost out on big tourist dollars.

"Fleet week is a huge event for the city and Bay Area, it's the standard event everyone looks forward to," said Randall Scott, executive director of Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District.

Without federal funding, National Parks were standing-by to close. Muir Woods posting on its website Saturday, "We are hopeful that Congress will act to fund the Government."

Napa eighth-grader, Jaden Salii was stressed his class trip to Yosemite would be canceled.

"We actually wrote letters yesterday at school to congress, please pass something we really want to go to Yosemite," said Salii.

Some Bay Area tourists were unaware their California vacations were almost detoured.

"We got very lucky because I'm here with my dad, he's now 70 years old, it's been his life dream to visit San Francisco one day; it would have been a shame if Alcatraz would have been closed and Muir Woods, we're pretty lucky there," said Martin Langegger visiting from Austria.

