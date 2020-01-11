gavin newsom

'There's no doubt we are the most un-Trump state in America': Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses President Donald Trump, California's homeless crisis

By Leslie Brinkley
SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- With a new state budget now on the table, Governor Gavin Newsom said affordability and homelessness are the most pressing issues facing California.

ABC7 news reporter Leslie Brinkley sat down with the governor on Friday to ask him one-on-one about the issues we care about most in the Bay Area.

The governor says last year's state budget gave an additional $650 million to cities and counties to address homelessness and the new budget will add another $750 million. And he said dramatic changes will finally be noticeable across the Bay Area in the coming weeks.

The governor said, "You're going to see state properties taken over for temporary facilities and medical tents. We're going to bring out quite literally FEMA trailers, trailers for emergencies, to temporarily house people but triage them through medical tents and medical units," Governor Newsom said.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal

"We will bring strike teams from the state, social service teams from every discipline, to make sure people are connecting every single dot and we're going to start addressing big encampments, particularly on Caltrans properties," he said.

Governor Newsom said that one controversial bill, SB 50, which mandates local governments build more housing along transportation corridors, would be in the middle of the discussion for the next six months and says it's imperative to get something big happening.

He said the state has a $5.6 billion surplus which runs counter to the social media attacks targeted on the governor by the President of the United States.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California after Ridgecrest earthquake

"There's no doubt we are the most un-Trump state in America in terms of values and also prosperity," Governor Newsom said. "We are running record surpluses. He's running record deficits. We are paying down unfunded pension liabilities by $9.1 billion that we announced in our new budget. We have record low unemployment. His numbers on the federal level are disproportionate because of California's success."

He thinks of California as "America's coming attraction." That's why he said he's launching a generic prescription drug program. Governor Newsom said, "we're going to be the first one with Cal-RX."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentogavin newsomdonald trumpbudgethomelessstate politicspolitics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAVIN NEWSOM
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News