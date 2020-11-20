Some call Newsom's curfew 'double standard' after governor attended mask-less dinner party in Napa

"It's terrible, it's terrible," says restaurant owner Enzo Rosano of Pleasanton's Locanda Amalfi.
Rosano is referring to the California Governor's decision to enact a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Rosano says he will now have to close his three restaurants two hours early, at 9 p.m. on weekends, so employees can clean and then get home on time.
He calls this a shutdown, saying he will have to make another layoff.
"Shutdown is not a solution, people need to work! There is a lot of blue collar people. They need to make money, but Newsom showing again he doesn't care."
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Governor Newsom enacted the curfew which will start on Saturday for purple tier counties.
Many are defending the decision.
"All over the country there are people getting sick and dying at an alarming rate so as much as I don't like it, it does make sense, I understand why they're doing it," says shopper Alex Sage.
But others are still pointing to the dinner that Governor Newsom attended earlier this month at an elite Napa restaurant with a large group of mask-less people.
"Look at what Newsom did the other day, he was at a party, he didn't have and people didn't have a mask on," Antionette Simmons said. "For him to turn around and say 'oh we have to stay home' that's like a double standard."
Everyone we spoke with hoping for an end to the COVID-19 crisis, but wondering if closing places like Locanda Amalfi early, is really the solution.
