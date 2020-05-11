Coronavirus California

WATCH TUESDAY: Gov. Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants

By and Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to release guidelines that dine-in restaurants across California will be required to follow in order to reopen.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

PHASE 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

Once they do reopen, the changes meant to act as safeguards against the coronavirus are expected to be very different from what people might be used to, according to a draft of recommendations from the California Restaurant Association.

Per the recommendations, only family members or people who live together would sit at the same table. Buffets, salad bars and shared bread baskets would be out. Salt and pepper shakers could be replaced by bottles of hand sanitizer. And meals could arrive from food servers sheathed in face masks.

The state is also working on developing guidelines that will allow office buildings, shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen next.

California moved into Phase 2 of reopening Friday amid the coronavirus crisis , but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the Phase 3 could be just on the horizon.

"Phase 3 is not a year away. It's not 6 months away. It's not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away," Newsom said. "We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure customer safety, employee safety and allow the businesses to thrive in a way that is sustainable."

Stage 3 of reopening California involves reopening higher risk workplaces that necessitate close proximity between people. That includes hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences.

Newsom revealed last week the state's first known case of community spread of the coronavirus could be traced back to a nail salon.

RELATED: Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread

It's unlikely California would allow all of those businesses to resume at once. Instead, Newsom says the state plans to slowly rollback restrictions on businesses every couple of weeks.

As of Friday, retail businesses were allowed to open for curbside pickup with new safety and hygiene protocols. Manufacturing and logistics work can also resume.

"Roughly 70% of the economy in the state of California can open with modifications into this next phase," said Newsom Friday. "I know 70% is not 100%, and I recognize that 'with modifications' means 'with restrictions' and 'with restrictions' means a struggle for businesses to get back where they were pre-pandemic."

He encouraged Californians to shop local as much as possible.

"Look out for your neighborhood florist. Look out for your neighborhood business. They need your support and they haven't gotten the kind of support they deserve. You will be determinative of whether or not they survive," he said. "So if it means you gotta go an extra block or two, seek them out, find them, make some calls ... don't just go to that big box retailer. They've had a little advantage on things like this and it's time to re-balance things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiasmall businesseconomybusinesscoronavirusstay at home orderreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 deaths in Calif. projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid Phase 2 of reopening
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid Phase 2 of reopening
Passengers report lack of social distancing, packed flights
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
COVID-19 deaths in Calif. projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
Show More
Coronavirus: Blood drive to take place in Sonoma today
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF hospital needs help identifying patient in its care
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
More TOP STORIES News