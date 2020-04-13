GradsOn7: ABC7 honors Bay Area high school seniors

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- These months for high school and college seniors are usually filled with joyous occasions like academic and sports awards, prom planning, graduation ceremonies and grad night parties. Instead, students across the San Francisco Bay Area are missing out on these rites of passage, due to novel coronavirus.

During these extraordinary times, ABC7 wants to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments.

With #GradsOn7, ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms starting in May and running through graduation season.

ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms in a project called, #GradsOn7. Starting in May and running through graduation season, we ask that you share your photos of high school seniors, so we can give the Class of 2020 their own special moment.

What we're looking for:

  • 5-25 senior group photos to represent the Class of 2020

  • Candid photos, NOT professionally taken graduation pictures

  • Permission to use photos according to the following guidelines:
    SHARING PHOTOS + VIDEO/LEGAL: You must have permission to use the media. Make sure it adheres to the following guidelines: Did you take this image/video or do you otherwise own all rights to it? Do you agree ABC and its licensees may use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media per these terms https://abc7news.com/share/? Submission constitutes acceptance of these guidelines & requirements

We'll let you know when your students will be featured.



  • Honoring high school seniors around the Bay Area

  • Honoring college seniors from the Bay Area


