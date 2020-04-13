GradsOn7: ABC7 honors Bay Area high school seniors

During these extraordinary times, ABC7 wants to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments.
With #GradsOn7, ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms starting in May and running through graduation season.
What we're looking for:
- 5-25 senior group photos to represent the Class of 2020
- Candid photos, NOT professionally taken graduation pictures
- Permission to use photos according to the following guidelines:
SHARING PHOTOS + VIDEO/LEGAL: You must have permission to use the media. Make sure it adheres to the following guidelines: Did you take this image/video or do you otherwise own all rights to it? Do you agree ABC and its licensees may use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media per these terms https://abc7news.com/share/? Submission constitutes acceptance of these guidelines & requirements
We'll let you know when your students will be featured.
2020 STUDENT SPOTLIGHT:
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
