Grass fire contained in Fremont; evacuations lifted

Scary night for Fremont residents as a grass fire lit up the night. Police evacuated some homes near Mission Boulevard and Nichols Avenue. The fire is now out and everyone is ok. This photo was taken by Bob Hargrove who lives at the base of the hill on Blaisdell Way. pic.twitter.com/PNV2wp3dJY — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 24, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police evacuated some homes last night because of the threat from a grass fire.It started around 10 p.m. Sunday on a steep grassy hill north of a subdivision two blocks from Mission Boulevard near Nichols Avenue."We were calm. Police were all over the place here. Every police in Fremont must have been here, and an ambulance. We stood out here and watched. It's excitement I don't like," said Bob Hargrove who lives at the base of the hill on Blaisedell Way.He says the hill has always made his wife nervous."My wife has always worried about the hill being dry. Many years ago it did catch on fire. We always worry about it. There are people who use fireworks up there they go off every year," he said.The fire burned about 15 acres before being put out just before 1 a.m. No one was hurt and no structures were damaged. The cause has not been released.