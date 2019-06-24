Grass fire contained in Fremont; evacuations lifted

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police evacuated some homes last night because of the threat from a grass fire.

It started around 10 p.m. Sunday on a steep grassy hill north of a subdivision two blocks from Mission Boulevard near Nichols Avenue.

"We were calm. Police were all over the place here. Every police in Fremont must have been here, and an ambulance. We stood out here and watched. It's excitement I don't like," said Bob Hargrove who lives at the base of the hill on Blaisedell Way.

He says the hill has always made his wife nervous.

"My wife has always worried about the hill being dry. Many years ago it did catch on fire. We always worry about it. There are people who use fireworks up there they go off every year," he said.

The fire burned about 15 acres before being put out just before 1 a.m. No one was hurt and no structures were damaged. The cause has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontbrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News