Crews battling 25-acre grass fire along I-580 in Alameda County, officials say

Saturday, July 22, 2023 3:37PM
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a 25-acre grass fire along Interstate 580 in Alameda County Saturday morning, officials say.

The fire is near Grant Line Rd. in the Altamont between the I-580 and 205 split in Alameda County near Tracy.

ABC7's Lena Howland captured video of the fire. She said there's heavy smoke and traffic delays in the westbound direction.

The California Highway Patrol says the far right lane in the westbound direction is closed and for drivers to expect delays.

The CHP is investigating possible arson since several fires have burned along the eight-mile stretch.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

