What is Grimace? McDonald's manager shares the truth about beloved purple character

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever wondered what the purple pal of Ronald McDonald actually is... you may be shocked at the answer.

"Grimace" is the fluffy, purple character who tags along with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald's manager says Grimace is "an enormous taste bud" and it's meant to show that food tastes good.

The news sent social media into a frenzy Monday causing this to be a top trend on Twitter overnight.

Some say the character should not be named after "an expression of disgust" if it's meant to show how good food is.

