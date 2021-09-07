What is Grimace? McDonald's manager shares the truth about beloved purple character

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10818676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Californians can get a COVID-19 vaccine and free food some McDonald's locations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever wondered what the purple pal of Ronald McDonald actually is... you may be shocked at the answer."Grimace" is the fluffy, purple character who tags along with Ronald McDonald.A McDonald's manager says Grimace is "an enormous taste bud" and it's meant to show that food tastes good.The news sent social media into a frenzy Monday causing this to be a top trend on Twitter overnight.Some say the character should not be named after "an expression of disgust" if it's meant to show how good food is.