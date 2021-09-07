What is Grimace? McDonald's manager shares the truth about beloved purple character

"Grimace" is the fluffy, purple character who tags along with Ronald McDonald.
RELATED: Federal Trade Commission sends letter to McDonald's over broken ice cream machines
A McDonald's manager says Grimace is "an enormous taste bud" and it's meant to show that food tastes good.
The news sent social media into a frenzy Monday causing this to be a top trend on Twitter overnight.
Some say the character should not be named after "an expression of disgust" if it's meant to show how good food is.
WATCH: McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccines, free food at select Bay Area locations