Gucci to release grass-stained denim overalls for $1,400

There have been plenty of trends when it comes to jeans, like acid wash, or pants that are pre-ripped, but Gucci is giving a new look to distressed denim.

The Italian fashion house is launching overalls with grass stains. That's right, it's on purpose.



Gucci describes it as a "play in the dirt again" look. It's part of a grunge-inspired collection for fall and winter.

These can be yours for a cool $1,400.
