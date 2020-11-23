ALAS holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new center

Ayudando Latinos A Soñar (ALAS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special socially distanced open house to welcome the community to their new center.
Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, Executive Director, gave the opening speech about what the new home means to ALAS and the community.
After years of working hard in the community to build spaces of advocacy, community, culture and wellness, ALAS has been donated space in a special home painted yellow and pink, dedicated for programming services.
The name of the non-profit translates to 'helping Latinos to dream,' with ALAS meaning 'wings.' The organization serves the Latino community in San Mateo County coastal area of Half Moon Bay. ALAS staff and City of Half Moon Bay officials were present to inaugurate the home.
Stay connected on social:
Facebook - @alasdreams
Instagram - @alashmb
ABOUT: ALAS is a Latino non-profit that initiated with its cultural arts programs and have grown to include culturally centered mental health services, wrap around case management, immigration and social justice advocacy as well as our educational program. ALAS is committed to working with children, youth, families, farmworkers, asylum seekers, seniors and our general Coastside community.
