ABC7's 'Midday Live' takes on spooky Halloween arts and crafts with Sophie's World

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It won't be a normal Halloween this year with the public discouraged from trick or treating because of COVID-19.

But that doesn't have to mean it has to be all trick and no treat for your little ones.

Bay Area arts and crafts expert and party planner Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World shared some easy projects that will enhance your Halloween spirit on ABC7 Midday Live.

