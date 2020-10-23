ABC7's 'Midday Live' takes on spooky Halloween arts and crafts with Sophie's World

But that doesn't have to mean it has to be all trick and no treat for your little ones.
Bay Area arts and crafts expert and party planner Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World shared some easy projects that will enhance your Halloween spirit on ABC7 Midday Live.
Check out the full segment in the media player above.
Thanks @Soph_World for making this adorable spooky spider with me on @abc7newsbayarea Midday Live today! What a great alternative way to celebrate #Halloween2020... with fun family #artsandcrafts! Great projects: https://t.co/mZRj4f8vdt pic.twitter.com/G6qpT6OKCr— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) October 22, 2020
RELATED LINKS AND VIDEOS: