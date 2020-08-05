Tickets go on sale for haunted drive-thru experience in Pleasanton

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Pirates of Emerson" will return the Alameda County Fairgrounds this October with a twist because of the coronavirus pandemic. The haunted theme park will be a drive-thru experience.
Organizers are changing the annual event in Pleasanton to accommodate social distancing. Attendees will stay in their cars, while tuned into a soundtrack on the radio. There will still be actors, large-scale sets and more scares.
The show runs from October 2 to November 1.
Tickets are on sale now. It costs $94.99 per vehicle.
