Hangar 1 vodka distillery shutting down its Alameda tasting room: Reports

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 12:44AM
Hangar 1 vodka is closing its tasting room at the former Alameda Naval Air Station and will produce its products at a partner distillery, reports say.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a last call for Hangar 1 in Alameda. According to the Chronicle, the craft vodka distiller is closing its tasting room at the former Alameda Naval Air Station and will produce its product with a partner distillery at an unnamed location in the Bay Area.

No word yet if there will be a name change.

A company spokesperson told the Chronicle that the move was needed to meet the changing needs of the business.

The tasting room will shut down on Dec. 18.

