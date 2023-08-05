'Hank the Tank': Large black bear linked to at least 20 South Lake Tahoe break-ins captured

DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank is not the only bear responsible for the destruction happening in South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The infamous large black bear dubbed "Hank the Tank," linked to at least 20 home break-ins in the South Lake Tahoe area, has been successfully captured, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

CDFW officials say the female bear was found Friday morning with her three cubs who recently accompanied her on some home invasions.

Pending a successful veterinary check, "Hank the Tank" a.k.a 64F will head to The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado, which has agreed to care for it in its expansive facilities.

As for her three cubs, they will potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue with hopes of being able to return them to the wild. One of the cubs was seriously injured after being hit by a car earlier this month but is still "mobile."

CDFW officials say they were able to collect DNA evidence from Bear 64F when they found her denning under a South Lake Tahoe residence in March 2023. That's how they were able to link her to 21 home invasions in the South Lake Tahoe area between February 2022 and May 2023.

