1 dead, 2 arrested following Hard Rock Hotel and Casino shooting in South Lake Tahoe

Saturday, March 25, 2023 11:58PM
1 dead, 2 arrested following Hard Rock Hotel shooting in Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KGO) -- One man is dead and two are under arrest after a shooting Saturday morning at a popular casino in Lake Tahoe.

Deputies were called to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino around 8 a.m. along Highway 50 in the California-Nevada border.

Three men were in a casino bar together and an argument broke out before the shooting, police said.

The casino was locked down with visitors ordered to shelter in place while police searched for the gunman.

He and the other man were arrested about 20 miles from the scene.

