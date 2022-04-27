aloha friday

Warehouse 3540 uplifts local businesses with creative community marketplace

EMBED <>More Videos

Support Kauai's small businesses at Warehouse 3540

KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Local makers thrive at Warehouse 3540 -- and with every visit, you can contribute to the success of small businesses in Kauai.

"We started as an open warehouse, and we were just kind of trying to use it as a community space," explained Ariana Owen, co-founder of Warehouse 3540. "We started to slowly build out small sections and people wanted to rent them. And it was a really safe and affordable way for a lot of really creative people on the island to try out their business."

The space has grown into a creative community marketplace full of local businesses. Visitors can explore goods from local makers and entrepreneurs while sampling Kauai coffee and dishes from the food trucks right out front!

"I feel so blessed to be in here because I get to do what I do. I'm a maker. I weave, I do pottery, and I make soap," said Deborah Tuzon, the owner of Kahanananea at Warehouse 3540. "It has allowed me to do everything that I have a passion for in life. So, it's a win-win."

The space caters to both locals and visitors while fostering community. What stands out the most when visiting the warehouse is the sense of family.

"Usually a visitor never comes just once, they'll come back several times because they just feel comfortable, they feel at home here," explained Laura Hutchinson, the owner Lily Koi. "And because of that most of our customers just become very, very close friends of ours."

For more information about Warehouse 3540, visit here.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. For more information, visit here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiialoha fridaytravelair traveltropical weatherairlineu.s. & worldsponsoredairplane
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALOHA FRIDAY
SPONSORED: Aloha Spirit in April
The 'Tasting Kaua'i' food tour highlights unique local eateries
Kipuka Olowalu connects humans with rich Maui history
Island paradise for rescued animals
TOP STORIES
Police: One of suspects charged in SJ kidnapping is family friend
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
How rising COVID cases are impacting travel, weddings and work
7 Bay Area counties in CA's COVID red zone
Warriors aim to secure series victory over Nuggets
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
SF hotel sued after it gave guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Show More
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
Northern CA man accused in prolific child porn case, authorities say
Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, honored at funeral
SoCal parents arrested on suspicion of killing their 1-year-old son
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
More TOP STORIES News