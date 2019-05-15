HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward police say they are searching for suspects following an officer-involved shooting that happened on the 28000 block of Capitola Street Monday afternoon.
Police say no officers or residents were injured. The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.
Officials say they're working on getting a detailed description of the suspects and the vehicle.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Hayward police searching for suspects following officer-involved shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More