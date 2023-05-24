San Mateo man wanted for killing mom of his 5-year-old son arrested in Seattle, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man suspected of killing of his former girlfriend in Hayward earlier this month was arrested Monday in Seattle by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Hayward police.

Vaughn Boatner was arrested in a residential neighborhood with the help of Seattle police and members of the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

He was booked on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and is being held without bail, Hayward police said.

He is accused of shooting and killing his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Monique Aldridge, who was also the mother of his 5-year-old son, on May 11 inside a home in the 100 block of Cassia Drive.

Boatner is also suspected of shooting and injuring Aldridge's boyfriend, identified only as a 30-year-old Oakland man.

The 5-year-old boy was also at home at the time of the shootings but wasn't injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hayward Police Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.

