Hazmat incident being investigated at Antioch Hobby Lobby, authorities say

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are responding to a hazardous materials call at a craft store in Antioch, the agency said Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Multiple firefighters and a hazmat crew are at the Hobby Lobby on Lone Tree Way, the fire district said on social media.

