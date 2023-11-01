  • Watch Now

Hazmat incident being investigated at Antioch Hobby Lobby, authorities say

Bay City News
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 11:42PM
ANTIOCH, Calif. -- First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are responding to a hazardous materials call at a craft store in Antioch, the agency said Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Multiple firefighters and a hazmat crew are at the Hobby Lobby on Lone Tree Way, the fire district said on social media.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

